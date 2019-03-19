|
SKLAROFF
DR. JEROME H., DDS
96, Orthodontist, Professor of Orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania, and loving husband, father and grand-father, passed away peacefully at his home in Philadelphia on March 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carole, his daughters, Sonya (Michael Bagalman) and Lizabeth (Martin Josefsson), and his three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Natasha, and Hugo. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at Noon at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA, and a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to either the Curtis Institute of Music,https://www.curtis.edu/giving-archive/make-a-gift/; or to the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine http://www.dental.upenn.edu/sklaroff.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019