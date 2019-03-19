Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for JEROME SKLAROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JEROME H. SKLAROFF

Notice Condolences Flowers

DR. JEROME H. SKLAROFF Notice
SKLAROFF
DR. JEROME H., DDS


96, Orthodontist, Professor of Orthodontics at the University of Pennsylvania, and loving husband, father and grand-father, passed away peacefully at his home in Philadelphia on March 18, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carole, his daughters, Sonya (Michael Bagalman) and Lizabeth (Martin Josefsson), and his three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Natasha, and Hugo. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at Noon at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA, and a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to either the Curtis Institute of Music,https://www.curtis.edu/giving-archive/make-a-gift/; or to the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine http://www.dental.upenn.edu/sklaroff.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now