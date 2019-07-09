GOODMAN

JEROME SYDNEY

84, passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Maxine, and his four daughters and sons-in-law: Sheri (Steve) Winokur, Amy (Jeffrey) Harrow, Karen (Scott) Tarte, and Lynn (Jay) Roseman. He was also an adored grand-father of 13 and a great-grand-father of two: Jason (Philip), Samantha (Mike), Dana (Patrick), Ross (Amirah), Jordyn (Jesse), Evan, Grant, Brett, James, Dean, Ryann, Kaity, Jack, Charley Paige, and Holden Rome. He was a cherished brother to his only sister Joan and her husband Gerry Lehrfeld. Jerry was born in Philadelphia, and he spent his entire life in and around the city and its suburbs. He graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Sciences, now called University of the Sciences. Decades later, he received an honorary doctorate from his alma mater.

Jerry was trained as a pharmacist but became an accomplished entrepreneur and business leader. He founded Saveway Pharmacies, a pioneer in the discount pharmacy business which was sold to Rite Aid Corporation. He later served as Chairman, President, and CEO of First People's Bank of New Jersey, one of the state's largest regional banks. Additionally, he founded Cherry Hill Travel, which later became Travel One and was sold to American Express, and he also developed commercial and residential real estate. Jerry served on many boards, including US Healthcare, Aetna, and that of his alma mater, PCP&S. His philanthropic interests included the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, where he and his family endowed a faculty chair, as well as Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and PCP&S, where a freshman dorm bears his name. But the pride he took in his substantial business accomplishments paled in comparison to the pride he took in his large family. Jerry, known as Pop to many around him, got his greatest pleasure spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a constant presence in their lives. His impact on his children, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren, and so many others around him has been immeasurable. He will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten. A private funeral service will be held. Shiva will be at the home of Karen and Scott Tarte on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS

Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019