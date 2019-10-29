Home

Services
Vraim Funeral Home
66 S. State Road
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-7770
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Chrysostom Church, 237 N. 17th St., Phila
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Chrysostom Church, 237 N. 17th St., Phila
INSPECTOR JERROLD G. KANE

INSPECTOR JERROLD G. KANE
KANE
INSPECTOR JERROLD G.


Of the Philadelphia Police Department for which he served faithfully for over 44 years, most of them in the Homicide Division. Oct. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving father of Kathleen, Karen, Michael. Friends and family are welcome to attend his Viewing, from 10 A.M. to Noon, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. John Chrysostom Church, 237 N. 17th St., Phila. Funeral will take place at Noon. Interment will be private.

www.vraimfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
