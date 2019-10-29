|
|
KANE
INSPECTOR JERROLD G.
Of the Philadelphia Police Department for which he served faithfully for over 44 years, most of them in the Homicide Division. Oct. 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Katherine. Loving father of Kathleen, Karen, Michael. Friends and family are welcome to attend his Viewing, from 10 A.M. to Noon, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. John Chrysostom Church, 237 N. 17th St., Phila. Funeral will take place at Noon. Interment will be private.
www.vraimfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019