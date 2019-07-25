|
|
FREIMARK
JERRY
97, July 24, 2019, of Warminster, PA; husband of Margaret; father of Linda Freimark (Bob Doyle) and the late Robert Freimark (Karan); grandfather of Judith, Melissa and Cynthia; great-grandfather. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday, 11:00 A.M., Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Linda and Bob, Sun., Mon. and Tues. Contributions may be made to Philabundance.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019