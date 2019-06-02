|
|
GENTILE
JERRY J.
May 30, 2019. Beloved husband
of Hilda (nee Orsimarsi). Devoted father of Michael, Renee, Jerry John, Gina Gentile and Sandra (Timothy) Fox. Grandfather of Matthew, Alexander, Nicholas, Andrew and Michael Fox. Brother of Antoinette Scalpato. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:15 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Edmond's Church, Snyder Ave. at 21st Street. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, 21 S. University Ave., Phila., PA 19104.
Expressions of Sympathywww.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019