Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for JERRY GENTILE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JERRY J. GENTILE

Notice Condolences Flowers

JERRY J. GENTILE Notice
GENTILE
JERRY J.


May 30, 2019. Beloved husband
of Hilda (nee Orsimarsi). Devoted father of Michael, Renee, Jerry John, Gina Gentile and Sandra (Timothy) Fox. Grandfather of Matthew, Alexander, Nicholas, Andrew and Michael Fox. Brother of Antoinette Scalpato. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:15 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Edmond's Church, Snyder Ave. at 21st Street. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to Cpl. Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center, 21 S. University Ave., Phila., PA 19104.

Expressions of Sympathy

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com


logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now