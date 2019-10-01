Home

JERRY (GERALD PAUL) RAFFA Notice
RAFFA
JERRY (GERALD PAUL)


63 years of age, who called both Sea Isle City, New Jersey and Saint James City, Florida his home passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 surrounding by his loving family and friends. Jerry was born April 15, 1956 in Sea Isle City, New Jersey to Gerald Paul and Claire Raffa. He is survived by his wife Janet; children, Jeralyn Raffa, Jennifer Fox and husband Steve Fox, Vanessa Derose and husband Nick, Valerie Knieriem and husband Shawn; grandchildren, Lauren Fox, Kiki Fox, Jack Knieriem and Elise Derose; sister, Annemarie Raffa; brother, Peter Raffa as well as many, many extended family and friends. Jerry graduated from Villanova College with an accounting degree. He was a real estate developer and owner/operator of Oceans 12 Realty as well as Awesome Joe Racing. He was the CFO of JF Builders and is famous for giving Sea Isle the Fungo's Cheesesteak. Jerry was also a world renown chef for family and friends in both Sea Isle and St. James City. He had an inexhaustible passion for home, family, friends, cooking, cars, Bruce Springsteen and Philanthropy. He did whatever it took to make sure other people were happy and his constant compassion could not go unnoticed. He was genuine, charming and his quick wit could light up a room.
Memorial Services will be held at 20 88th St., Sea Isle City, NJ on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contri-butions in memory of Jerry Raffa are suggested to , PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Friends are invited to send condolences to:

www.MullinsMemorial.com.
MULLINS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Cape Coral, entrusted with final care.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019
