JESSE JOSEPH GELSOMINI

GELSOMINI
JESSE JOSEPH


86, of Media passed away peace-fully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Monticello House at Riddle Village. He was born October 11, 1932 in Camden, NJ to the late Benvenuto and Teresa Gelsomini. Beloved husband of Vera Mary (McGrath) Gelsomini. Loving father of Jesse J. (Dee) Gelsomini, Jr., Jack (Karen) Gelsomini, Mark (Sue) Gelsomini, Mary Teresa (Chuck) Burns and Ann Gelsomini and proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Jesse's Visitation on Friday, June 21st, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064. A Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 A.M. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jesse's memory to an organization of your choice.

Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019
