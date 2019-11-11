Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JESSE MACARTNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSE V. MACARTNEY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSE V. MACARTNEY Jr. Notice
MACARTNEY
JESSE V., JR.
Age 92, of Narberth, PA on November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Woolery); Father of Lynne Spotts and Joanne Chaplin; also survived by 5 grandchildren. His Memorial Service will be 7:30 P.M., Wed. at the Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003 where friends may call after 7:00 P.M. Contributions to the Ardmore UMC Music Fund would be preferred. Arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences:

www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -