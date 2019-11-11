|
MACARTNEY
JESSE V., JR.
Age 92, of Narberth, PA on November 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Woolery); Father of Lynne Spotts and Joanne Chaplin; also survived by 5 grandchildren. His Memorial Service will be 7:30 P.M., Wed. at the Ardmore United Methodist Church, 200 Argyle Rd., Ardmore, PA 19003 where friends may call after 7:00 P.M. Contributions to the Ardmore UMC Music Fund would be preferred. Arr. TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019