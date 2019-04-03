Home

JESSIE KEHOE
More Obituaries for JESSIE KEHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSIE F. (Newberger) KEHOE

Notice Condolences Flowers

JESSIE F. (Newberger) KEHOE Notice
KEHOE
JESSIE F. (Newberger)


86, on Mon., April 1, 2019. Born and raised in the Kensington section of Phila. and longtime resident of the Mayfair section. Wife of 61 years to the late Lawrence E. Mother of Doris Kalina, Lawrence Kehoe and Diane Kehoe. Grandmother of Sarah Kalina Ostroski (Mark) and Donald Kalina Jr. Great Grandmother of Jessie and Aaron Ostroski. Sister of Margaret Miller, Joan Smith, Gladys Johnson, Edward Newberger and Carol Coyle. Predeceased by her parents Margaret (Myers) and Vernon Newberger; and siblings, Rose, Patty, Billy, Kenneth, Mary and Jean. Friends and family may call on Fri., April 5, 2019, from 10 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Int. to follow in Northwood Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
