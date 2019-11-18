Home

JESSIE L. SAUNDERS

JESSIE L. SAUNDERS
Jan. 2, 1921 - Nov. 18, 2016

It's been 3 years, Mom, since God called you to your peace.
We feel this deep sorrow, this empty painful grief.
We've had to go on, find a way to be strong.
But will we ever again enjoy life's sweet song?
Then we'll look at a photo of your playful smiling face
And for a moment we escape to a serene happy place;
Remembering the laughter and all you would do,
Cherishing the honest, caring, loving spirit of you.
When we visit the grave where you lie in eternal peace,
We know that death and heaven brought you release;
We take our comfort knowing you're in God's care
And that someday we'll all be together there.
So rest in peace our Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Friend

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019
