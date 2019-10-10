|
SCHULZE
JOYCE C. (nee Zollers)
On Oct. 7, 2019, formerly of Norristown, age 79. Devoted mother of Debbie Schulze, Suzanne Mastroeni (Mark), Axel Schulze (Karen), Stephanie Fazio and Erik Schulze (Kathy). Also survived by her 9 grand-children and cousin Janie Stratton. Funeral Service Friday Oct. 11th, 11 A.M., at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Viewing 10-11 A.M. Int. Riverside Cem. Memorial donations may be made to The Park House Auxiliary, Attn: Ellie, 1600 Blackrock Rd., Royersford, PA 19468.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019