Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JO SCHULZE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO SCHULZE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JO SCHULZE Notice
SCHULZE
JOYCE C. (nee Zollers)
On Oct. 7, 2019, formerly of Norristown, age 79. Devoted mother of Debbie Schulze, Suzanne Mastroeni (Mark), Axel Schulze (Karen), Stephanie Fazio and Erik Schulze (Kathy). Also survived by her 9 grand-children and cousin Janie Stratton. Funeral Service Friday Oct. 11th, 11 A.M., at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Viewing 10-11 A.M. Int. Riverside Cem. Memorial donations may be made to The Park House Auxiliary, Attn: Ellie, 1600 Blackrock Rd., Royersford, PA 19468.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JO's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now