LISZEWSKI
JOAN A. (nee Antanavich)
75, of Williamstown, NJ, passed away on August 2, 2019. Joan was born, and was very proud of her roots, in what was known as "The Neck" and later raised in South Philadelphia, PA. Upon marriage, she moved to Williamstown, NJ where she called home for 54 years.
Joan made everyone she knew feel like family. Her home was always welcoming. Plenty of good food, spirits, storytelling and lots of laughs were always being served...and if you stayed long enough usually some dancing.
Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Fred J. Liszewski. Loving mother of Denise (George) Adams, Donna Liszewski and Lynda (Brian) Kerr. Adoring grandmother of Nicholas and Lucas Adams. Dear sister of William (Kay) Anthony, the late Arlene McIntyre and the late John (Diane) Antanavich. She also leaves behind many other family members and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, August 8th from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at THE FARNELLI FUNERAL HOME, 504 N. Main St., Williamstown, where a service will be held at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019