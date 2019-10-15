|
|
TRIFILETTI
JOAN A. "MITZI" (nee Mersinger)
Passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Trifiletti; loving mother of Patricia Fulforth (Michael), Sharon Boyle (Michael), Joan Reily (Daniel), Philip (Antoinette), Susan Trifiletti, David (Paula), Stephen (Addie) and Anthony Brian (Christine); cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 7. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George, Karl, Donald and James Mersinger and her sister, Virginia "Tootsie" Nee.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mitzi's Life Celebration Thursday, October 17th, from 6 to 8 PM and Friday, October 18th, from 8 to 9 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. and to her Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mitzi's memory to Eagles Autism Challenge- Team Patman at
www.eaglesautismchallenge.org would be appreciated.
