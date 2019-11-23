|
KAMEN
JOAN BARBARA
81, passed away in her home in Huntingdon Valley PA. Joan was born to the late Harry and Florence Romain, on July 30, 1938, in Philadelphia. She married her childhood sweetheart, Philip Kamen, on February 17, 1957. They enjoyed a 62-year loving marriage.
She is survived by her husband and by their 3 children: Bonnie Kamen Penzias of Newton MA (David Penzias), Carole Kamen Burger of Providence RI, and Steven Romain Kamen of South Orange NJ (Genesia Perlmutter Kamen). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Rachel, Jessica, Anna, Emily, Elaina, and Max; and a great-granddaughter, Ava.
Joan was an accomplished singer. She delighted in perform-ing, especially for her family and in her Temple Choir. She was immensely proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and the closeness they shared with one another and as a family.
The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 1 P.M., GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton PA, followed by Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose PA 19053. The family asks that people make donations in support of Klein Life Jewish Community Center, 10100 Jamison Ave., Phila. PA 19116. https:// kleinlife.org/tribute-cards/
in lieu of sending flowers or food.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 23, 2019