SISTER JOAN
BOCKLET, SSND
On April 17, 2019, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Joseph M. Bocket and Thecla M. Simon. Survived by her nieces and nephews, her SSND community, and especially her dear friend and companion Sister Veronica Murray, SSND.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Int. Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019