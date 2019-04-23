Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Villa Assumpta
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BOCKLET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER JOAN BOCKLET

Notice Condolences Flowers

SISTER JOAN BOCKLET Notice
SISTER JOAN
BOCKLET, SSND
On April 17, 2019, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Joseph M. Bocket and Thecla M. Simon. Survived by her nieces and nephews, her SSND community, and especially her dear friend and companion Sister Veronica Murray, SSND.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., at the Chapel of Villa Assumpta. Int. Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212.

Arrangements by the family owned
MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now