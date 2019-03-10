|
MURPHY
JOAN CORRIGAN
born January 20, 1940 in New Haven, CT and died March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. She and her late husband, Scott Murphy, created a blended family of 5 children: Margaret Engelhard (Bill Kransdorf), Andrew Murphy (Shawna Usher), John Engelhard (Kim Crews), James Engelhard (Gretchen Henderson) and Miles Murphy (Audrey Medlar). She leaves behind 11 wonderful grandchildren: Cole, Eleanor, AJ, Lillian, Jasper, Rowen, Royce, Corrigan, Madeline, Ava and Cora Mae. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, March 16th, at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St, Phila., PA 19130. Those wishing to pay last respects may do so starting at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to public radio station WHYY, 150 N. 6th St., Phila., PA 19106. Condolences may also be sent to www.dinanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019