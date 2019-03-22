Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SKLARZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN D. (Leisner) SKLARZ

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOAN D. (Leisner) SKLARZ Notice
SKLARZ
JOAN D. (nee Leisner)
Passed away on March 20th, 2019, at the age of 82. Former spouse of William H. Lawless, Sr. Loving mother of William H. Lawless, Jr. (Cheryl), Grandmother of Christopher A. Wilson, William H. Lawless, III, Melissa A. Lentz and Francis P. Lawless. Sister of Rosemary Sims, Thomas Leisner and Frank Leisner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Past Great Pocohontas of the Degree of Pocohontas and retired employee of Aetna Insurance Co., where she worked for 40 years. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Joan's life on Monday March 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in St. Bernard RC Church, (Cottage & Bleigh Sts). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow in Greenmount Cemetery.

McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now