SKLARZ
JOAN D. (nee Leisner)
Passed away on March 20th, 2019, at the age of 82. Former spouse of William H. Lawless, Sr. Loving mother of William H. Lawless, Jr. (Cheryl), Grandmother of Christopher A. Wilson, William H. Lawless, III, Melissa A. Lentz and Francis P. Lawless. Sister of Rosemary Sims, Thomas Leisner and Frank Leisner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Past Great Pocohontas of the Degree of Pocohontas and retired employee of Aetna Insurance Co., where she worked for 40 years. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Joan's life on Monday March 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. in St. Bernard RC Church, (Cottage & Bleigh Sts). There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow in Greenmount Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019