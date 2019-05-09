|
|
DELANEY
JOAN
Of Ventnor, NJ, Hallahan HS, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Joan was born to Hannah (O'Brien) and Joseph Stenz in Fairmount, married her soulmate Jack (deceased)] and raised their family in the Roxborough section of Phila. Joan's passion was her family and she remarkably showered her five children, John (deceased), Kim, Ed, Patrick, Keith, 15 grandchildren, her sister Ann and all of her nieces, nephews and friends with boundless love and affection.
Viewing Thursday, May 9th 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. and Friday, May 10th 10:00 to 11:30 A.M., D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass Friday, 12 Noon, St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NubAbility at nubability.org.
We love you Joanie Babe!
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019