Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
JOAN E. (Conway) COLANTONIO Notice
COLANTONIO
JOAN E. (nee Conway)
101 yrs.old peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019 of Roxborough. Wife of the late Joseph A, Colantonio; Beloved Mother of James, Michael, the late Joseph and Anthony Colantonio; Cherished grandmother to many grand-children and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 10 AM followed by her Funeral Service 10:30 AM at the CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME,INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. Wigard Ave.) Phila.19128.
Int. West Laurel Hill Cem. Please send donations in Joan's name to WCU Foundation (Eng, Dept) 202 Carter Drive,West Chester,Pa. 19382.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019
