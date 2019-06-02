Home

JOAN E. (Keller) HENRI

Of Jenkintown, born in Kensington, formerly of Feltonville and Elkins Park, passed peacefully on May 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Edward Henri, devoted mother of Lise, Debra and Marc (Maria), loving grand-mother of Morgan and Madilyn and great grandmother of Everleigh. She is predeceased by her sisters Dorothy, Betty and Bobbi and survived by many nieces and nephews. Joan was welcomed warmly by her dear neighbors at Rydal East, where she lit up the dance floor at the socials until sidelined by declining health. Services and interment private.


Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
