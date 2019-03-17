Home

JOAN F. (McEntee) McLAUGHLIN

JOAN F. (McEntee) McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN
JOAN F. (nee McEntee)
Of Havertown, Pa. and Sea Isle City, NJ. On March 14, 2019. Joan was predeceased by her husband, John W. McLaughlin, this past January. She is the mother of Marie Maye and Kevin McLaughlin; grandmother of Samantha Maye; sister of Marie Linardo (late Frank), Walter P. McEntee, Jr, Margaret McEntee, Elizabeth McLaughlin (late Frank), Clare I. Marshall (Gary) and the late James McEntee (Christine). Family and friends may call 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. Wednesday, March 20, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Children's Hospital "CHOP", 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila., Pa. 19104.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
 www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
