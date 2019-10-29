Home

Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
JOAN (Mullen) GOODFELLOW

JOAN (Mullen) GOODFELLOW Notice
GOODFELLOW
JOAN (nee Mullen)
Oct. 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 yrs. to James W. "Goody", devoted mother of Joann (Stephen) McDonnell and James J. (Sherry) Goodfellow; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Marie Camarata and Catherine McGovern. Her family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until her 11:00 A.M. Funeral Service at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria). Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
