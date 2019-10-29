|
|
GOODFELLOW
JOAN (nee Mullen)
Oct. 27, 2019. Beloved wife for 64 yrs. to James W. "Goody", devoted mother of Joann (Stephen) McDonnell and James J. (Sherry) Goodfellow; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Marie Camarata and Catherine McGovern. Her family will receive relatives and friends Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until her 11:00 A.M. Funeral Service at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria). Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019