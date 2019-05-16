|
ARMSTRONG
JOAN H. (nee Hatch)
Of Riddle Village, and formerly of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late William Y., Jr., and devoted mother of Susan (Charles), Dely, Scott, and Steven (Jennifer); also survived by 4 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barry and Barbara Reichle.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Monday, at 11 A.M., in Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Marple Rd., Broomall PA 19008, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the Marple Presbyterian Church. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019