Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marple Presbyterian Church
105 N. Marple Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Marple Presbyterian Church
105 N. Marple Rd.
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN H. (Hatch) ARMSTRONG

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOAN H. (Hatch) ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG
JOAN H. (nee Hatch)
Of Riddle Village, and formerly of Broomall. Beloved wife of the late William Y., Jr., and devoted mother of Susan (Charles), Dely, Scott, and Steven (Jennifer); also survived by 4 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barry and Barbara Reichle.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Monday, at 11 A.M., in Marple Presbyterian Church, 105 N. Marple Rd., Broomall PA 19008, where friends may call after 10 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the Marple Presbyterian Church. Int. private.


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now