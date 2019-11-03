|
GROVE
JOAN H. (nee Hemmerly)
Age 86, of Lafayette Hill, PA died on October 31, 2019. She was born in Chestnut Hill to David K. Hemmerly and Olive Martha "Matt" (nee Ganson). She attended The Stevens School of Chestnut Hill before graduating from Springfield High School (Montco), where she met her future husband of 59 years, the late Henry S. Grove III. While in high school, she was active in Stagecrafters play productions, and worked on occasion as a photography model. After Springfield she attended Penn State (Ogontz) and went on to work in Chestnut Hill for the real estate practice of "Ted" Helmetag. She was married August 1955 at Grace Episcopal Church in Mt. Airy, and then followed her husband's career to Pittsburgh and Atlanta before returning to Philadelphia in 1959. They eventually settled in Wyndmoor, PA where they raised 3 sons, Donald (dec), Stephen (dec), and David. In addition to the growth and achievements of her children, Mrs. Grove enjoyed summers in Beach Haven, NJ and relished travel with her family. She was an avid reader, and lover of animals of all shapes and sizes. In later years, her grand-children became the bene-ficiaries of her loving and lavish attention. Though over-come by Alzheimer's disease, she is remembered by many as the unwavering matriarch of her family, devoted wife, caring mother, and enigmatic blend of class, decorum, and sharp-witted repartee that took many by surprise. She is survived by her youngest son, David, and 6 loving grandchild-ren Megan, Lindsay, Michael, Alexandra, David Jr., and Lauren. A Private Service for the family is planned. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be directed to: The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor New York, NY 10017 https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/;, in Joan's memory. (JACOB F. RUTH)
