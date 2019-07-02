|
WHITE
JOAN J. (nee Archer)
On June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. White, Sr. Devoted mother of Edward B. Jr. (Joan), John P. (Bonnie), Richard S. (Jackie), Joni Rahill (Fran), Kevin C. (Michelle), Cynthia Rice (Joe), Bonnie Kelly (William) and Sean. Dear sister of Ronald Archer; also survived by 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by one grand-daughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. Presentation B.V.M. Church, Old Soldiers Road and Woodland Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Autism Society, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019