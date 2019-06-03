|
KATELHON
JOAN M. (nee Witham)
Age 86, of Radnor, PA, on May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerald P. Katelhon, Sr.; loving mother of Gerald P. Jr. (Rosemarie), Mark J. Katelhon, Gregory Katelhon, Christine M. Katelhon, and Karen Blair (Stephen). She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Thursday 9:45-10:45 AM St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S Aberdeen Ave, Wayne, PA 19087, followed by Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cem.
Arrangements by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 West Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019