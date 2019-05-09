|
BATTISTELLI
JOAN L. (nee Larentowicz)
May 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Battistelli. Loving mother of 2 children: Christine and Thomas Battistelli. Closest cousin of Joan Christine Black. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Saturday May 11th, at the St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Friday Eve. 7-9 P.M. and Saturday morning 8:30 -9:30 A.M. at the DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019