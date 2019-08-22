Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paoli Presbyterian Church
225 S Valley Rd
Paoli, PA 19301
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Paoli Presbyterian Church
225 South Valley Rd.
Paoli, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BUETTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN LOUISE BUETTNER


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN LOUISE BUETTNER Notice
BUETTNER
JOAN LOUISE


85, died on August 10, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Malvern, PA. Born February 23, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA to Gaetano and Rose Andolina, she was preceded in death by her parents and five older siblings. Joan was the widow of Roger J. Buettner and is survived by daughter Donna B. Edwards and sons Douglas P. Buettner, Vincent T. Buettner, Karl D. Buettner, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Joan and Roger raised their family in Malvern, PA while running the family business Malvern Courts Inc. Her interests included cooking, gardening, swimming, reading, needlework and traveling. "Grams" especially enjoyed challenging her grandchildren to a game of Scrabble. A woman of strong Christian faith, Joan was a kind, generous and caring friend to many at her beloved Paoli Presbyterian Church where she was an active volunteer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 South Valley Rd., Paoli. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory can be made to the Deacon's Fund at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 610-644-8250.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.