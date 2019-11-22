Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. COHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN M. COHEN Notice
COHEN
JOAN M.
Nov. 21, 2019 of Winslow, NJ. Wife of Martin Cohen. Mother of Steven (Karen) Cohen and Donna M. (Thomas) Jencik. Sister of Rena (the late Jack) Kameros. Grandmother of Rachel, Derek (fiancé Chandler), Aaron and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, beginning 3 P.M., to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 3:30 P.M. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven and Karen Cohen. Contributions in her memory can be made to the ,
www.cancer.org
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now