Nov. 21, 2019 of Winslow, NJ. Wife of Martin Cohen. Mother of Steven (Karen) Cohen and Donna M. (Thomas) Jencik. Sister of Rena (the late Jack) Kameros. Grandmother of Rachel, Derek (fiancé Chandler), Aaron and Haley. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday, beginning 3 P.M., to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 3:30 P.M. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven and Karen Cohen. Contributions in her memory can be made to the ,
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019