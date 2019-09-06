|
|
FARRELL
JOAN M.
On Sept. 3, 2019, age 77 yrs., of Upper Gwynedd and formerly of Fox Chase and Lawndale. Sister of Catherine F. Young (the late Joseph) and the late Thomas Farrell. Also survived by a nephew, Joseph Young (Macy); nieces, Kathleen Steuer (Paul), Beth Ann Mallon (Thomas), Jennifer Myers (Brian), Patricia Gillen (Brian), Kimberly Perkins; 22 great- nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece. Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., St. Rose of Lima Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. Int. private. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Sat. after 10 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019