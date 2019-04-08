|
|
GOLLUB
JOAN M (nee Lopinson)
on April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morton; Loving mother of Richard (Jill) and Jordan; Dear sister of Jay Lopinson; Devoted grandmother of Victor and Rebecca. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 11:30 AM precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. Mem. Park A), Jenkintown, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to WRTI Classical and Jazz, www.wrti.org or Settlement Music School, www.settlementmusic.org www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019