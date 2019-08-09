|
|
REILLY
JOAN M. (nee Mattis)
86, a Nurse Practitioner, formerly of North Wales, PA and Ocean City, NJ, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 of complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Wife of the late James Reilly Jr; loving mother to son Jim and daughter-in-law Renee; her twin sister Jean O'Hara (late Frank O'Hara); late brother John Mattis; two grandchildren – Kelan and Braden; and nine nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:30-10:20 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima, 424 South Main St., North Wales, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at act.alz.org.
Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019