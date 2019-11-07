Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
JOAN M. (nee Garland)


87 yrs. of age, of Newtown Square, Pa., formerly of Broomall, PA., passed away November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald L. Riley, loving Mother of Donald (Kim), Michael (Connie), Joseph (Noel Garingan), Marilou Donny (Frank), and Ginger Scrimshire (Donovan). Devoted grand-mother of Brendon, Lauren, Ryan, Kristy Rose, Megan, Matthew, Sean and Lily. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass, Monday 10:30 A.M., St. Anastasia Church, Newtown Square, PA., where the family will greet friends from 9:15 – 10:20 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Joan's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Arr.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 W. Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
