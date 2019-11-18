Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
424 S. Main St.
North Wales, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
424 S. Main St.
North Wales, PA
JOAN M. (Blasch) ZAJDEL

JOAN M. (Blasch) ZAJDEL Notice
ZAJDEL

JOAN M. (nee Blasch)
Age 88, of Gwynedd Valley, on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Zajdel. Loving mother of Joann (Stephen) of Gwynedd Valley, and Jeanne "Ginger" (Charles) of North Wales. Also survived by granddaughter, Meredith (Ryan) of Upper Providence; and great-grandsons, Dominic and Joseph. Visitation 11:00 A.M. Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, followed by Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial private in Finn's Point National Cemetery, Penns-ville, NJ. Arr. by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019
