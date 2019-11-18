|
ZAJDEL
JOAN M. (nee Blasch)
Age 88, of Gwynedd Valley, on Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Zajdel. Loving mother of Joann (Stephen) of Gwynedd Valley, and Jeanne "Ginger" (Charles) of North Wales. Also survived by granddaughter, Meredith (Ryan) of Upper Providence; and great-grandsons, Dominic and Joseph. Visitation 11:00 A.M. Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, followed by Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial private in Finn's Point National Cemetery, Penns-ville, NJ. Arr. by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 18, 2019