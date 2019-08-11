Home

More Obituaries for JOAN GIBBONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. JOAN MARY IRENE GIBBONS

SR. JOAN MARY IRENE GIBBONS Notice
SR. JOAN MARY
GIBBONS, I.H.M.
Formerly IRENE GIBBONS


On August 8, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister, Joan Rickabaugh; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine McCarron Gibbons; siblings, John (Margaret), Francis (Anna May), James (Catherine), and Catherine Kelly (Walter),.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr., Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
