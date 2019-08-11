|
|
SR. JOAN MARY
GIBBONS, I.H.M.
Formerly IRENE GIBBONS
On August 8, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister, Joan Rickabaugh; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews. Predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine McCarron Gibbons; siblings, John (Margaret), Francis (Anna May), James (Catherine), and Catherine Kelly (Walter),.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, from 8:30 to 10:15 A.M., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr., Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019