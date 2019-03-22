Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Of Skippack PA, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019. Beloved lifetime partner of Betty Lou Davis. Devoted sister, aunt and friend. Loved by sisters and brothers, Adele (Angelo), Annette (Neal), Rochelle, Jacob (Frances), Judi, Edward (Dianne), Lawrence (Judith), Lenora, the late Gary, the late Robert, the late Eugene and the late Gere. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She lived in NYC for 45 years and was founder and owner of Rainbow Graphic Communications Inc., a success-ful company that she ran for 20 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The world will be less bright without her. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Monday, March 25th, at 2 P.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose PA 19053. Following the Service, family and friends are invited to the home of Annette and Neal.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
