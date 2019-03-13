Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (Wolfe) MILLER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOAN (Wolfe) MILLER Notice
MILLER
JOAN (nee Wolfe)
March 12, 2019; of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl; Beloved wife of the late Marc; loving mother of Robert Miller (Faye) and Benjamin Miller (Devorah); cherished grandmother of Zachary (Rachel), Justin, Samuel, Sophia (Kalman) and Chaya; adored great-grandmother of Esti, Moshe and Sorah. Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday, 1:30 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Faye and Robert Miller. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Boys Town Jerusalem or the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now