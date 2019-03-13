|
|
MILLER
JOAN (nee Wolfe)
March 12, 2019; of Palm Beach Gardens, Fl; Beloved wife of the late Marc; loving mother of Robert Miller (Faye) and Benjamin Miller (Devorah); cherished grandmother of Zachary (Rachel), Justin, Samuel, Sophia (Kalman) and Chaya; adored great-grandmother of Esti, Moshe and Sorah. Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday, 1:30 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Faye and Robert Miller. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Boys Town Jerusalem or the Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019