MIZLO
JOAN (nee Protasow)
86, passed away August 6, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Mizlo; loving mother of Nancy Goldberg (Wayne); dear grand-mother of Jessica and the late David; sister of Marie Kowalsky.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Life Celebration August 12, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Anselm Church. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Never Surrender Hope
https://neversurrenderhope.org/donations
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019