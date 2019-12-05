|
COOK
JOAN R. (nee Lewis)
Of Philadelphia passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife of William I Cook for 63 years. Loving mother of William L. Cook (Eileen), Sharon Guerra (Steve), and Nancy Lazarow (Keith). Preceded in death by her heavenly daughters Janet Hackett and Phyllis Daino (Steve). Joan was also blessed with 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Also survived by her caring brother and sister Robert Lewis (Kathy) and Arlene Collins (the late Richard) and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 10:00 A.M. St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, 10:30 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Joan's memory.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019