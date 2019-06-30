|
|
DeLONG
JOAN R.
Age 88, of Glen Mills, PA, previously of Ardmore, PA, passed away on June 26, 2019. Wife of the late Richard H. DeLong, mother of Andrea (M. Jim) Newton, R. Scott (Jennifer) DeLong and Alison (Mark A.) Gershman, also survived by her sister, Olive (Amatto) Mongelluzzo, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19th, 11:00 A.M. at Maris Grove Chapel, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA.
Arr: PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, Garnet Valley, PA.
www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019