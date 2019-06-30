Home

Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Maris Grove Chapel
200 Maris Grove Way
Glen Mills, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for JOAN DeLONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN R. DeLONG


1930 - 2019
JOAN R. DeLONG Notice
DeLONG
JOAN R.
Age 88, of Glen Mills, PA, previously of Ardmore, PA, passed away on June 26, 2019. Wife of the late Richard H. DeLong, mother of Andrea (M. Jim) Newton, R. Scott (Jennifer) DeLong and Alison (Mark A.) Gershman, also survived by her sister, Olive (Amatto) Mongelluzzo, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19th, 11:00 A.M. at Maris Grove Chapel, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA.

Arr: PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, Garnet Valley, PA.
www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
