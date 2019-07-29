|
WROBLEWSKI
JOANNA
Of Ambler, PA. On July 14, 2019. Age 75. Joanna is survived by her husband, 2 children, their spouses, 6 grandchildren, a sister, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Sat., August 3, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Gwynedd Estates, 301 Norristown Road, Ambler, PA 19002. This is a celebration of new life. Business casual attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACTS Hospice, 812 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 or to ACTS Samaritan Fund, 375 Morris Road, P.O. Box 90, West Point, PA 19486.
