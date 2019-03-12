|
CALVARESE
JOANNE C. (nee Ciarlone)
On March 11, 2019, age 78, of Wayne formerly of Downingtown, PA. Wife of Vincent L. Calvarese, Jr., mother of; Vincent J. Calvarese, Judy Tolan (Dennis) and Jean Calvarese-Donovan (David), grandmother of; Vincent J. Calvarese, Jr., Joseph F. Calvarese, Rachel Calvarese-Donovan, Rebecca Marie Snyder, Dennis J. Tolan and Michelle Tolan, great grand-mother of; Violet Marie Walter. Also survived by two sisters and two brothers. Mrs. Calvarese was the daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (nee Carbo) Ciarlone. Joanne was a graduate of Downingtown High School Class of '58.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, March 15th at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford, PA. Viewing Thursday evening from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. at the ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1724 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA, additional viewing Friday morning 9:00-10:15 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel of OLA Church. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network—www.pancan.org
