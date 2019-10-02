Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd
West Chester, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd
West Chester, PA
JOANNE C. SABATINI


1943 - 2019
JOANNE C. SABATINI Notice
SABATINI
JOANNE C.


76, of West Chester, PA, on Sept. 27, 2019. Loving wife of Dominic F. Sabatini Jr., mother of Joanne D'Onofrio Denisewicz (Steven) and Charles Sabatini (Jeannette); grandmother of Gina Kendrick (Dylan), Michael D'Onofrio, Nicholas Sabatini and Mark Sabatini and beloved nieces and nephews; sister of the late James Dimidio.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com and on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 9:30-10:15 A.M. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Birmingham-Lafayette Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Breast Cancer Research Foun-dation 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, NY, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
