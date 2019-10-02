|
SABATINI
JOANNE C.
76, of West Chester, PA, on Sept. 27, 2019. Loving wife of Dominic F. Sabatini Jr., mother of Joanne D'Onofrio Denisewicz (Steven) and Charles Sabatini (Jeannette); grandmother of Gina Kendrick (Dylan), Michael D'Onofrio, Nicholas Sabatini and Mark Sabatini and beloved nieces and nephews; sister of the late James Dimidio.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com and on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 9:30-10:15 A.M. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 E. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment Birmingham-Lafayette Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Breast Cancer Research Foun-dation 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, NY, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019