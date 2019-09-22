Home

Of Aldan, passed away on September 19, 2019. Longtime Educator/Counselor. Daughter of the late John A. and Helen J. (nee Logue) Bowers. Loving sister of Gerry Bowers and Susanne (Joseph) Collins. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, Thursday Evening, at 6:30 P.M., at SS. Philip & James Church, 107 N. Ship Rd. (corner of Rte 30 and Ship Rd.), Exton, PA 19341, where friends may call 4 to 6:15 P.M. Graveside Service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, at 12 Noon, on Friday. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contributions be made to Delaware County Community College Educational Foundation, 901 S. Media Line Rd., Media, PA 19063,
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
