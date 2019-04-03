|
GARGIULO
JOANNE R. (nee Calvo)
March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Nino. Devoted mother of Jennifer Gargiulo and Marc Gargiulo. Loving grandmother Dakota, Mia, Giacomo and Antonino. Sister of Elizabeth "Tina" (Dominic) Spano, Pete (the late Darlene) Calvo, Josephine (Philip) Bucolo and the late Philip Calvo. Sister in law of Linda Calvo. Also survived by her dear friend Annette DellaPia and her many loving nieces and nephews. Joanne was owner and operator of Abat's Auto Tags on 61st and Lindbergh Blvd. in SW Philly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made to Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355 or EWTN Network, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210.
Expressions of Sympathy
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019