JOANNE (Finocchiaro) ROSATI

JOANNE (Finocchiaro) ROSATI Notice
ROSATI
JOANNE (nee Finocchiaro)


April 14, 2019. Devoted wife of Ronald. Beloved mother of Ronald (Joan) Rosati, Dana (Al) Corson, Joseph Rosati, JoAnne Rosati-Mundell and Richard (Nicole) Rosati. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Sister of Connie (the late Robert) Gilbert and Carmel Romano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Penn Wissahickon Hospice, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019
