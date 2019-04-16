|
ROSATI
JOANNE (nee Finocchiaro)
April 14, 2019. Devoted wife of Ronald. Beloved mother of Ronald (Joan) Rosati, Dana (Al) Corson, Joseph Rosati, JoAnne Rosati-Mundell and Richard (Nicole) Rosati. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Sister of Connie (the late Robert) Gilbert and Carmel Romano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing WEDNESDAY 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 11:30 A.M., St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. Ss. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Penn Wissahickon Hospice, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
