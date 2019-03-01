Home

S. JOANNE BROWN, RSM
Age 82, died February 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Leo and Irene. In addition to her Religious Community, S. Joanne is survived by her brother, L. Richard; nieces, Nancy Wick and Sheila Krusen; and nephews, Richard Scott, David and Timothy Brown, as well as grand-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Tuesday, March 5, 6 to 7 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the Community Cemetery will be Wednesday, March 6, 10 A.M. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.

