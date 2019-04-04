Home

March 23, 2019, of East Falls. Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas. Dear mother of Aloise Ellinger (Matthew); loving Nana to Thomas and William Ellinger. Also survived by her sister, Catherine Teefy Curran, sister-in-law Elizabeth Timmins Angulo and 18 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Marie deGrouchy and Geraldine Kenny. The family will be greeting friends at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., Phila. Pa. 19129 at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019, followed by Joanne's Memorial Mass at 10:30. Donations in Joanne's memory may be made to The Phila. Girls Rowing Club, 14 Kelly Drive, Boathouse Row, Phila., Pa. 19130.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
