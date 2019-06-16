|
|
VILLARI
JOANNE (nee Gabriele)
On June 14, 2019. Devoted wife of John. Beloved mother of Alena (James) Albrecht and Alexander (Amy Roth). Loving sister of Eugene Gabriele, Annette Villari, Marie Jacobs and the late John Gabriele. Grandmother of Josiah, Evangeline, Christopher, Alexander James and Augustus; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 8:30 to 10 A.M Wednesday PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M. St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019