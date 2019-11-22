|
|
ZIFF
JOEL MORRIS
On November 20, 2019, age 87. Loving husband of Roseanne "Tookie." Also survived by his children, James (Margaret), John (Clare), Peter, Mary Beth Meehan (Joseph), and Michael (Karah), along with 14 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. In addition, survived by a sister, Shirley Polk.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Joel's Life Celebration on Sunday Nov. 24th, from 5 to 7 P.M. and on Monday Nov. 25th, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd. Plymouth Meeting, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Project HOME or West Catholic Prep. Family services are by
BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019