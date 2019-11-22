Home

Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Epiphany of Our Lord
3050 Walton Road
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord
3050 Walton Road
Plymouth Meeting, PA
JOEL MORRIS ZIFF Notice
ZIFF
JOEL MORRIS


On November 20, 2019, age 87. Loving husband of Roseanne "Tookie." Also survived by his children, James (Margaret), John (Clare), Peter, Mary Beth Meehan (Joseph), and Michael (Karah), along with 14 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. In addition, survived by a sister, Shirley Polk.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Joel's Life Celebration on Sunday Nov. 24th, from 5 to 7 P.M. and on Monday Nov. 25th, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd. Plymouth Meeting, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Project HOME or West Catholic Prep. Family services are by

BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019
